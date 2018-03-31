Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Snow mixing in. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 31, 2018 @ 1:53 pm
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Want to receive breaking news alerts, a preview of headlines for new editions, and other news updates? Sign up today!
Looking for a good deal? Sign up to receive promotional offers from us!